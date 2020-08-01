Pensioner faces jail after being caught with thousands of indecent images of children

A Hadleigh pensioner faces jail after being caught with thousands of indecent images of children and breaching a court order.

John Hall, 78, of Ann Beaumont Way, Hadleigh, who is already on the sex offenders’ register, was caught with more than 2,000 images of the most serious kind – category A – on a home computer.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Hall also had 69 category A videos in his possession as well as a number of category B and category C images.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting, said public protection officers visited Hall’s home on June 11, 2019, and asked to see his devices.

Hall allowed them access to a tower computer and after a quick search, the computer and two hard drives were seized by officers.

Hall appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children and two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court.

Hall will appear for sentence at a date to be fixed.