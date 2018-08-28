Pensioner in serious condition following car crash

An 83-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car.

Essex Police are appealing for information after a white Seat Ibiza collided with an elderly man in Great Bentley.

The incident occurred in Thorrington Road at the junction with Heckfords Road at around 6.50pm yesterday, Thursday, November 22.

The 83-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver is currently assisting police with their enquiries and no arrests have been made.

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.

If you have any information please call PC Samuel Nelson at the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 1008 of 22/11.

Alternatively you can report information online by visiting the Essex Police website or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.