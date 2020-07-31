Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds of US air force personnel due to be transferred from RAF Mildenhall to Germany are to stay at the Suffolk air base, the Pentagon has announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 2,000 air force personnel due to transfer from Mildenhall to Germany will now be staying. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN More than 2,000 air force personnel due to transfer from Mildenhall to Germany will now be staying. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans drawn up for the US military for its forces in Europe and approved by President Donald Trump last month mean 2,500 personnel will now remain in the UK.

The base had been earmarked for closure from 2027 and, while there has been no formal announcement about this under the new plans, the development would suggest the Pentagon sees Mildenhall as having a long term future.

The development came as US Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced America would be transferring 11,900 personnel - from around 36,000 down to 24,000 - from Germany, with 6,400 returning to the United States and nearly 5,600 moved to other countries in Europe.

“The 2,500 airmen based in Mildenhall, United Kingdom, who are responsible for aerial refuelling and special operations, and who had been scheduled to rebase to Germany, will remain in the United Kingdom, thus ensuring the uninterrupted readiness and responsiveness of these units,” he said.

The base is home to a number of units, including the 100th Air Refuelling Wing. Picture: GARY STEDMAN The base is home to a number of units, including the 100th Air Refuelling Wing. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “The service personnel of Mildenhall and Lakenheath are our friends and neighbours and not only important to our community but play a part in supporting the local economy too.

You may also want to watch:

“As the base will remain open we, of course, will continue to welcome the 2,500 personnel based in Mildenhall, who are responsible for aerial refuelling and special operations and will now remain in the UK , as they are an intrinsic and valued part of our local community.

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

“We look forward to continuing and developing further our close working relationship with all those involved in Mildenhall airbase and its future as this develops.”

The base opened in 1934 and was used by RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War.

It was taken over by the Americans in 1959 and around 3,100 personnel are now based there.

It is home to a number of units including the 100th Air Refuelling Wing and the 352nd Special Operations Wing.

Mildenhall was originally scheduled to close under a US military consolidation plan in Europe first announced in 2015.

But the plans have been changed because President Trump is unhappy at Germany’s reluctance to spend more on defence and contribute to NATO.

He believes Germany should not benefit economically from having thousands of American troops in its country when it does not pull its weight militarily.

MORE: RAF Mildenhall withdrawal delayed until 2027