Video

WATCH: How snowboarders and sledgers enjoyed the Beast from the East in 2018

Everybody having lots of fun in Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East. Picture: Matt Clarke Matthew Clarke

We may have only seen a small amount of snow so far, but it might not be over just yet as a second yellow weather warning has been issued. Here we take a look back at how Suffolk enjoyed the Beast from the East.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk woke up to patches of snow on Wednesday morning but it has been nothing compared to last year’s Beast from the East which brought the country to a standstill.

The start of 2018 saw ferocious storms along with late snowfall, days of subzero temperatures and heavy traffic disruption.

A second Beast from the East is expected in February 2019 following a year of weather extremes.

Last night, Suffolk experienced the coldest night since the Beast from the East with temperatures plummeting, leaving the county covered in thick frost.

The coldest temperature was seen in Stanton Downham where temperatures plummeted to -8C and heavy snow could sweep the county again this evening.

Watch our video to see people enjoying the snow last year – including a young aardvark who saw snow for the first time at Africa Alive, sledgers having fun at the winter wonderland of Christchurch Park and even a man snowboarding down the streets of Felixstowe.