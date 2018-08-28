Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: How snowboarders and sledgers enjoyed the Beast from the East in 2018

PUBLISHED: 18:32 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 31 January 2019

Everybody having lots of fun in Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East. Picture: Matt Clarke

Everybody having lots of fun in Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East. Picture: Matt Clarke

Matthew Clarke

We may have only seen a small amount of snow so far, but it might not be over just yet as a second yellow weather warning has been issued. Here we take a look back at how Suffolk enjoyed the Beast from the East.

Suffolk woke up to patches of snow on Wednesday morning but it has been nothing compared to last year’s Beast from the East which brought the country to a standstill.

The start of 2018 saw ferocious storms along with late snowfall, days of subzero temperatures and heavy traffic disruption.

A second Beast from the East is expected in February 2019 following a year of weather extremes.

Last night, Suffolk experienced the coldest night since the Beast from the East with temperatures plummeting, leaving the county covered in thick frost.

The coldest temperature was seen in Stanton Downham where temperatures plummeted to -8C and heavy snow could sweep the county again this evening.

Watch our video to see people enjoying the snow last year – including a young aardvark who saw snow for the first time at Africa Alive, sledgers having fun at the winter wonderland of Christchurch Park and even a man snowboarding down the streets of Felixstowe.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow forecast overnight for Suffolk

Christchurch Park had a light dusting of snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One in, one out and the deals that didn’t happen at Ipswich Town on deadline day

Ipswich Town have signed right-back James Bree on loan from Aston Villa. Photo: ITFC

Deadline Day Live: Bree signs, McLoughlin departs with Pennington and Knudsen set to stay

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Disruptive passengers’ lead to train cancellation

Passengers are facing train delays in Walton-on-the-Naze due to 'disruptive passengers' Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists