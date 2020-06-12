Public toilets taped off after people ‘ignore social distancing’ rules

Some of the public toilets and sinks in Abbey Gardens have been taped off so that people will abide by the two-metre social distancing rule. Picture: ARCHANT Picture: ARCHANT

A number of toilets in Abbey Gardens have been closed off to the public as “some people were ignoring social distancing” rules despite having signs in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the public toilets in Abbey Gardens have been taped up to ensure social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Some of the public toilets in Abbey Gardens have been taped up to ensure social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Black and yellow tape has been plastered over the doors of most of the cubicles in the public toilets in Bury St Edmunds – which has remained open throughout the lockdown – leaving two or three available to use to ensure a safe social distance.

Two sinks remain open and the hand drier has also been taped off to stop people getting too close to each other and prevent the spread of Covid-19 as shops begin to reopen.

MORE: Which shops are open in Suffolk and Essex?

During the lockdown some public toilets have been closed in West Suffolk, but those in areas where people have continued to exercise have remained open.

These include: Nowton Park, Abbey Gardens, West Stow Country Park, Brandon Country Park and Hardwick Heath.

The remaining public toilets were closed on police advice.

MORE: With just days to go until Ipswich shops reopen – what changes are being made to the town centre?

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council, said: “We are all having to deal with situations that are evolving and this means we have to keep things under review and make necessary changes.

“We chose to adapt measures in the Abbey Gardens toilets as despite having signs in place, some people were ignoring social distancing.

“We will see what impact this change has and continue to keep the situation under review.”

Sas Astro, a local photographer, said: “In my opinion the one thing the council got right was keeping the Abbey Garden toilets open throughout the lockdown. Now they have decided in their wisdom to do this. It’s madness!”

People using public toilets that are open are urged to take hygiene precautions and ensure social distancing – trying to ensure that they do not come into contact with other people using the facilities.

MORE: Corn Exchange toilets and Christchurch Park kiosk reopening