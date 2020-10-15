Do you want to see tougher penalties for drivers who break the law?
PUBLISHED: 12:23 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 October 2020
People in Essex want more road traffic enforcement by police and tougher penalties for drivers who break the law, survey results have revealed.
A total of 3,740 people in Essex took part in the national roads policing survey, with more than 40% of respondents saying they felt unsafe or very unsafe on the county’s roads.
More than 60% of people who responded said they witnessed traffic offences on a daily basis and 88% said more enforcement was required.
A further 75% of respondents supported an increase to fixed penalty notices for speeding or failure to wear a seatbelt.
The results of the survey will feed into the submission to the Department for Transport’s call for evidence – which is looking at how enforcement can be enhanced.
Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the survey. The results clearly show people are concerned and want more enforcement.
“Improving safety on our roads are priorities in both our police and crime plan and fire and rescue plan and we will continue to work hard to respond to the concerns of Essex residents to reduce harm on the roads and promote safer driving.
“More people in Essex die on our roads than in any other kind of accident or crime. That’s why it is so important that we were able contribute to this review so we can make a difference in the future.”
