People invited to try sailing at club's open event

The SESCA open day will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 10.30am to 4pm Picture: SESCA Archant

People are being invited to try their hand at sailing during an open day event near Bury St Edmunds.

SESCA is inviting people to try their hand at sailing Picture: SESCA SESCA is inviting people to try their hand at sailing Picture: SESCA

The St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association (SESCA) is taking part in the annual Royal Yachting Assocation's 'Push the Boat Out' campaign, which gives people the chance to try the sport for free.

The club is based at Lackford Lakes, and the open day will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 10.30 to 4pm.

Buoyancy aids will be provided but SESCA requests that people bring soft soled shoes, a towel and a change of clothes if they want to sail.

The club will only be able to take out children over seven-years-old, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Representatives of other organisations that sail at the club, including the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall Sea Cadets, YPA (Young People Afloat), Suffolk scouts and WASH Sailability (disabled sailing) will also be on hand to answer questions.

Mike Steele, from SESCA, said: “Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren't aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be.

“We're inviting the local community to come down to have a go at sailing, see what the club has to offer and get involved.”

SESCA is a small, family-friendly orientated club which runs on-water events from the last weekend in March until early November.

The club organises dinghy racing on Sundays and Thursday evenings throughout the summer and runs RYA sailing courses and coaching sessions for members.

A fleet of club boats are available for hire to members, so it is not necessary to own your own boat if you want to sail.

For more information on SESCA, visit www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk or follow the club on Facebook.

Details of other Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Push the Boat Out events can be found at www.rya.org.uk/go/ptbo