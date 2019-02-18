People learn how to ‘Save a Heart’ on Valentine’s Day

People flocked to a Sudbury venue on Valentine’s Day to learn life-saving skills from the region’s air ambulance crew.

Mark Wilson, of the EAAA, (far left) with Sudbury Rotary president Tony Platt (third from left) and Beverley and Philip Richardson in St Peter’s Picture: LESLEY FORD-PLATT Mark Wilson, of the EAAA, (far left) with Sudbury Rotary president Tony Platt (third from left) and Beverley and Philip Richardson in St Peter’s Picture: LESLEY FORD-PLATT

Basic CPR and how to use a defibrillator were taught to people by staff from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at St Peter’s in the town last week.

Members of Sudbury Rotary also collected donations for the air ambulance and the president’s two other charities – Befriending and The Richmond Fellowship.

A total of £202.19 was collected on the day and a cheque presentation was made to Mark Wilson of the EAAA.

Philip and Beverley Richardson also joined the cheque presentation, as Beverley’s life had been saved seven years ago by the air ambulance crew when she had been badly injured in a car accident.

As well as offering free training sessions to all community groups in Suffolk, the EEAA can also provide staff and teams of local businesses with a one hour CPR and defibrillator awareness session, in return for a donation of £10 per head to cover their expenses.

These sessions can be booked on the EAAA’s website at www.eaaa.org.uk/community-firstaid