Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three 'vulnerable females' were 'removed' from track at Colchester Train Station

PUBLISHED: 12:18 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 07 July 2019

People on the track caused minor disruption to trains at Colchester.

People on the track caused minor disruption to trains at Colchester.

There was disruption to train services in Colchester last night due to three "vulnerable females" on the line.

British Transport Police tweeted to say they attended a call there and found three people trackside.

You may also want to watch:

"A full stop was put on the line whilst the three females were removed and services have now resumed," they said.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said only minor disruption had been caused to services due to the incident at Colchester Train Station.

The 10pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service was 17 minutes delayed and the Colchester to Marks Tey train at a similar time was also late leaving.

It is understood Essex Police officers helped their British Transport Police colleagues at the scene.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The A11 is now open following an earlier ‘serious’ crash between a car and lorry

The fire service has freed a casualty trapped in their vehicle on the A11 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

parkrun round-up: Heath first at Clacton, Howlett leads home field at Ipswich

Runners pass in front of the beach huts during Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Three ‘vulnerable females’ were ‘removed’ from track at Colchester Train Station

People on the track caused minor disruption to trains at Colchester.

‘We’re trying to build something here’ - Lambert on Judge links to QPR

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse pictured after the friendly game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Don Topley: Batting first has worked for England

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching another century in the World Cup Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists