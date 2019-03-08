Three 'vulnerable females' were 'removed' from track at Colchester Train Station

People on the track caused minor disruption to trains at Colchester.

There was disruption to train services in Colchester last night due to three "vulnerable females" on the line.

Tonight our officers alongside @EssexPoliceUK have attended a call at @greateranglia #Colchester



We found 3 vulnerable females trackside who had absconded from a local hospital



A full stop was put on the line whilst the 3 females were removed and services have now resumed pic.twitter.com/06NZdfD0eA — BTP Essex (@BTPEssex) July 7, 2019

British Transport Police tweeted to say they attended a call there and found three people trackside.

"A full stop was put on the line whilst the three females were removed and services have now resumed," they said.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said only minor disruption had been caused to services due to the incident at Colchester Train Station.

The 10pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service was 17 minutes delayed and the Colchester to Marks Tey train at a similar time was also late leaving.

It is understood Essex Police officers helped their British Transport Police colleagues at the scene.