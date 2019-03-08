From planning your wedding to being at your loved one's hospital bedside

Emily Power knew her fiancé had been involved in a serious motorbike accident when she read it on Facebook.

While the news item didn't name Lakenheath man Wayne Watson, she had a gut feeling that it involved him - which was confirmed when the police turned up at her house.

The crash near the Fiveways roundabout on August 10 happened on the A1065 as Mr Watson, a self-employed landscape gardener, made his way home from a biker meet.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and still remains there, paralysed from the neck down.

Miss Power, mother to Kyle Jones, 14, said: "We were kind of just going along quite nicely, planning the wedding and we were due to go on a family holiday in August, and everything stopped.

"Life changes, your whole world is upside down. You are in a kind of bubble of not knowing anything."

The couple were due to get married next year, followed by a honeymoon, but Miss Power said "we don't even know if we can go through with the wedding".

The 42-year-old has given up work as an early years practitioner at West Row Pre-School and spends the day at her fiancé's bedside.

Mr Watson, 56, is on a waiting list to be moved to Sheffield for specialist rehabilitation, and Miss Power is determined to go with him.

She said: "After the accident he was put in an induced coma. We didn't know what any sort of outcome would be, how long it would take for him to wake up, if he would have brain injuries. We just didn't know. He did wake up which was great.

"He's got no movement from the neck down due to a spinal injury. There's swelling on his spinal chord and we are hoping when that goes down, and with rehabilitation, Wayne can hopefully regain some movement. But we don't know."

He also suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs, but he is breathing on his own now. He had a tracheostomy and a voice valve is helping him to speak.

Miss Power is ever hopeful for his recovery, adding he now has feeling in his arms and legs.

"I'm very aware of what the worst case scenario could be. We might have to have house adapted, things like that. You have got to be hopeful for the positive side of things."

The community have "pulled together" to support the family, raising money to help them and sending good wishes.

"That's been what has kept Wayne going, especially when he was in intensive care," Miss Power said. "People would post messages and I would sit there and read every single one of them to Wayne. Even he said 'it's amazing and I'm so thankful and grateful to them all'."

To donate to the fundraising page, now at more that £5,000, see here.