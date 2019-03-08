E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lottery winner Elaine plans to treat the whole family

PUBLISHED: 16:35 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 02 September 2019

Elaine and David Riches, of Brightwell, receive their prize from People�s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier Picture: PEOPLE'S POSTCODE LOTTERY

Elaine and David Riches, of Brightwell, receive their prize from People�s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier Picture: PEOPLE'S POSTCODE LOTTERY

A grandmother of four with multiple sclerosis (MS) plans to celebrate a £30,000 lottery win - by treating herself to her first ever cocktail.

Sixty-two-year-old Elaine Riches, from Brightwell, scooped the cash prize when her postcode was announced as a winner with the People's Postcode Lottery on August 31.

Elaine, who has a number of health conditions alongside her MS, including arthritis, said: "I haven't had a particularly good year but something good has certainly come out of it now. My husband David is due to retire so this will help us along our way and we won't have to watch every penny that we spend now.

"David has trouble with his knees so this means I'll be able to get a nice, compact mobility scooter that he can easily get in and out of the car which will really take the difficulty out of going out for the day. I'll be treating the grandchildren and our two sons as well, so the whole family will get something out of it."

However, the first thing that Elaine plans to do with the windfall is celebrate her good fortune with a special trip. She said: "We'd been humming and hawing over whether we could go away but we're definitely doing it now. I don't like to go far but I love Norfolk. We usually get self-catering but as a treat we'll be staying in a hotel with a spa where we won't have to do a thing.

"I've never had a cocktail before so I think I'll treat myself to my first one and celebrate in real style!"

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier. He said: "Presenting players with big cheques and making their day is the best thing about my job and hearing how much of a difference this prize will make to Elaine and David was fantastic. I'm sure they'll have a great time celebrating in Norfolk with a spa break and I can't wait to hear how Elaine enjoys her first cocktail."

