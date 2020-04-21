E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thief drops trail of perfume bottles after Boots smash and grab

PUBLISHED: 10:50 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 21 April 2020

A quantity of perfume has been stolen during a burglary at the Boots store in High Street, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A quantity of perfume has been stolen during a burglary at the Boots store in High Street, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are warning people to be wary of others trying to sell them perfume after a quantity was stolen during a burglary at Boots in Haverhill.

Police were called to the Boots store in High Street shortly before 2.20am Friday, April 17, to find a glass door had been smashed.

A number of bottles of perfume had been stolen from inside, while many were dropped in the street as the offender fled the scene.

Police have now warned people to be wary if offered perfume for sale in the case it could be stolen.

Anyone who is offered perfume which they believe to be stolen, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting crime reference 21626/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

