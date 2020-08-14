E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plants replace Covid-19 barriers in new look for Suffolk town centre

PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 August 2020

Plant manager at Perrywood, Jade Goodwin. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plant manager at Perrywood, Jade Goodwin. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Metal barriers put in place to help with social distancing have been replaced with plants after community groups and businesses came together to improve the appearance of Sudbury town centre.

New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNew flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market Hill has had a line of black planters installed to replace the unsightly metal road barriers which had prevented people from crossing King Street.

Sudbury Town Council worked in partnership with In partnership with Perrywood Garden Centre in Sudbury and Sudbury in Bloom to give the town “a boost” - making it more pleasing to the eye and allowing more freedom of movement with gaps between the planters.

The new planters were unveiled today, in time for the ‘Music on Market Hill’ event happening on Sunday.

Additional cash for the scheme came from the ‘Reopening High Streets Safely Fund,’ part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF),

Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMayor of Sudbury Jack Owen. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chairman of the Leisure, Environment and Highways Committee, Cllr Ellen Murphy, said: “This is a great opportunity for Sudbury to encourage more people to come into the town centre and to give a boost to our high street businesses.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Sudbury gymnastics club unveils new look after lottery funding boost

“I am very grateful to Babergh District Council for funding this through the ERDF and to Perrywood Garden Centre, who have donated the compost and plants, as well as our local community group ‘Sudbury in Bloom’ for their ongoing care. We look forward to seeing the Market Hill area used for a wide variety of cultural and social activities that can be more safely conducted outside in the fresh air.”

Mayor of Sudbury Jack Owen. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMayor of Sudbury Jack Owen. New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Howes, vice chairman of Sudbury in Bloom, said: “Sudbury in Bloom is delighted to be asked to be a part of this community project. We are happy to add these planters to our ever increasing portfolio of adopted floral areas around Sudbury.”

MORE: ‘Bradley Smith is a legend!’ - the lockdown hero who has kept Suffolk town going through Covid-19

Rachel Price, town centre manager for Sudbury Town Council, said: “We are sincerely grateful to those supporting the planters, and I think they’ll have a very immediate impact for this important central space in town. Special thanks go to Sudbury in Bloom and Perrywood Sudbury, after all planters are nothing without plants.”

She added: “Furthermore, we can completely empathise with our neighbouring towns working hard to create safer spaces in response to ‘the new normal’, these are unprecedented times and we are all working towards finding the best ways to keep everyone safe, get back to business whilst ensuring our public spaces are looking their best. It’s a difficult and delicate balance.

New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND New flower beds have been installed in Sudbury to replace social distancing barriers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We are also extremely fortunate to have ample free parking in town, it is time we promoted and celebrated this incredible provision, something we grossly underplay as a town, we’ve recently set up a new parking guide which details free short stay car parks in close proximity to the town centre.”

For more information on ‘Music on Market Hill’, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus infection rate rises in Suffolk as 29 new cases reported

Suffolk recorded 29 new coronavirus cases in the week to August 9, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flash floods leave farm shop knee-deep in rain water

Severe flooding hit Ben and Ella's Farm Shop yesterday during the storm. Picture: ELLA SMART

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS