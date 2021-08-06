Stunning meteor shower to be seen in Suffolk skies

Published: 8:28 AM August 6, 2021

A stunning meteor shower will be visible in Suffolk's skies next week - as the earth passes through debris left by a comet.

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs in July and August ever year, will be most visible on the night of August 12 into the early hours of August 13, when the sky is at its darkest.

If weather conditions are clear of clouds, stargazers could see up to 50 an hour - according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

However, it says that the best way to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon is to stay away from the lights of towns, cities, buildings and trees to get the clearest view possible.

The meteor shower is often dubbed the best of the year because of how bright and active it is.

You may also want to watch:

When comets travel close to the sun, they heat up and disintegrate.

If this happens in earth’s path around the sun, they can head towards our atmosphere at high speeds.

The superheated air around the meteors glows and leaves behind trails of light and explosions in the form of fireballs.

Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “The light of the moon won’t interfere with the shower, so you stand a much better chance of seeing more meteors.

“If there is a full moon in the sky, then you might as well be in the city because it will light up the whole sky, but this year the moon really will help us see more Perseid meteors.”

Observers have been advised to plan and check the forecast before in case the weather is unpleasant, so they can travel to a different location.

The sparkling treat is set to continue over the Northern Hemisphere for a few days after the peak, albeit with reduced activity.