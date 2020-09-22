E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Housebuilder gives £1,000 each to parish nurses and blood bikes group

PUBLISHED: 13:57 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 22 September 2020

Persimmon Homes has given £1,000 each to Capel Parish Nurses and SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has given £1,000 each to Capel Parish Nurses and SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire blood bikes - to help them continue giving support to elderly and vulnerable people.

Capel Parish Nurses work alongside the NHS to provide extra support for people through a registered nurse, occupational therapist, mental health specialist, a diabetes nurse and a team of volunteers.

The organisation delivers drop-in clinics, a dementia café and, during the lockdown, a range of virtual social meetings.

SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire volunteers deliver urgently needed blood, donated breast milk and medical equipment to local NHS hospitals, milk banks, hospices and air ambulances.

During the pandemic, SERV increased its service to deliver PPE, medicines and supplies to people self-isolating.

Ian Hamilton, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said the developer’s “Community Champions match-funding initiative seeks to support grassroots groups and charities in areas where the company is building”.

He added: “Over recent months we have focused particularly on projects that help the over-70s, who are most affected by the lockdown, although we now invite applications from all charities, schools, clubs and voluntary groups across the region.”

Persimmon Homes Suffolk makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month.

Those looking to apply for funding can complete the online application form here.

