Detailed plans for 170-home estate given final green light

Plans for 170 homes in Hadleigh (red) have been given the final green light as a new business centre (yellow) was granted outline planning permission by Babergh District Council. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detailed plans for a new 170-home estate which will create 500 jobs in Hadleigh have been given the final go-ahead.

The application, which would see properties built on land south of Ipswich Road, was granted permission by Babergh District Council’s planning committee this month.

A 10,000sq ft business centre has also been granted outline planning permission.

Concerns have been raised by neighbours that the business park, which was not included in the original plans, has caused the site to be over-developed.

Hadleigh Town Council also expressed concerns that the land had originally been earmarked for employment purposes by the district council.

However, Persimmon Homes said that the homes are “much needed”.

A spokesman for the housing company said: “We are pleased with the council’s decision and look forward to bringing much-needed homes to this popular market town.

“Our Weavers Meadow development will create a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community of 170 new homes, including the provision of 60 affordable homes.

“A raft of sustainable features has been incorporated into the plans, including 10% of energy from renewable sources, electric vehicle charging points, wildlife habitats and water features, new cycle and pedestrian connections and a gym trail.

“Alongside the creation of an estimated 500 jobs, both directly in the construction of the development and through its supply chain, we will be gifting part of the site to the council to generate 10,000sq ft for employment use, comprising shops, food and drink outlets and office space.”

As part of agreed terms between Persimmon and the district council, a number of financial contributions to local services have been agreed - including a £550,000 levy which will go towards a pre-school, the delivery of new, enhanced or improved public footpaths and strategic highway improvements.

The spokesman added: “We hope to make a start on site in the coming weeks, enabling us to deliver a range of one, two, three and four bedroom properties to suit a wide range of local buyers.”

Commenting on the application, Hadleigh Town Council said: “Councillors felt insufficient provision had been made for affordable housing and that there was insufficient consideration for footpaths.

“Councillors expressed concerns over the density of the development as a whole, the road layouts specifically and the lack of community facilities and therefore agreed to oppose the application in its present form.”