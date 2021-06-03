140 new homes could be built in Lakenheath
- Credit: Persimmon Homes Suffolk
Lakenheath could have 140 new homes built after leading housebuilder Persimmon Homes successfully finalised a land deal.
The homes are proposed on the 13.4 acre site at Eriswell Road, and will include 42 affordable homes as well as significant areas of public space, with walking routes for the local community.
The range of house types will be determined through the reserved matters planning application, in consultation with the local planning authority, but is expected to include a selection of homes to suit a range of buyers and budgets.
The land already has outline planning permission and the developers plan to submit a reserved planning matters application soon.
The development will also generate financial contributions of £975,000 to support local infrastructure, through the Section 106 Agreement. This is a private agreement made between local authorities and developers and can be attached to a planning permission to make acceptable development which would otherwise be unacceptable.
The land itself, rather than the person or organisation that develops the land, is bound by a Section 106 Agreement, something any future owners will need to take into account.
Ian Hamilton, managing director of Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “Our plans for this site include homes to suit a range of buyers, from those looking to get on the property ladder for the first time to families seeking more space as they grow.
“Lakenheath is a popular area for buyers, especially local young families keen to stay within the area, so we expect there to be plenty of interest when we are able to release properties for sale."