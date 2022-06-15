News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Person dies after being hit by train

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:23 AM June 15, 2022
Services to and from Ipswich train station have been disrupted Picture: ARCHANT

A person has died after being hit by a train. The incident happened at Ingatestone in Essex, but trains from Ipswich were among those affected. - Credit: Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train, police have confirmed. 

Greater Anglia confirmed last night (June 14) that a number of services from London Liverpool Street to East Anglia had been cancelled after an incident on the line in Essex. 

Services to Ipswich, Norwich, Colchester and Clacton were affected. 

Officers from British Transport Police and paramedics attended the scene. 

A spokesman for the police force said: "Officers were called to Ingatestone station at 5.24pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."



