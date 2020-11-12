Disruption to train services after person hit by freight train
PUBLISHED: 11:34 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 12 November 2020
Archant
Emergency services have been called after a person was hit by a freight train between Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds.
An ambulance crew and British Transport Police were called to the area around 10.30am.
You may also want to watch:
It’s not clear what the person’s injuries are at this time.
A number of trains have been cancelled in the area as a result.
Greater Anglia said that disruption in the area was expected until 1pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.