Disruption to train services after person hit by freight train

Ambulance crews have been called after a person was hit by a train

Emergency services have been called after a person was hit by a freight train between Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds.

An ambulance crew and British Transport Police were called to the area around 10.30am.

It’s not clear what the person’s injuries are at this time.

A number of trains have been cancelled in the area as a result.

Greater Anglia said that disruption in the area was expected until 1pm.