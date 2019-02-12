Person struck by train near Colchester Town railway station

Colchester Town is a small station in the St Botolph's area of the town centre. Picture: Archant

A person was airlifted to hospital with suspected life-changing injuries after being hit by a train near Colchester.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the incident close to Colchester Town station at 5.45pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics attended and a person was airlifted to hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries, a spokesman for the BTP said.

Train services running through Colchester Town, a terminus station on the Clacton line, were completely suspended until this morning. The main line through Colchester station was not affected by the incident

All lines are now open.

An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 440 of 11/02/19.