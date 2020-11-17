Person stabbed after two fights in north Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 06:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 17 November 2020
One person was stabbed and another has been taken to hospital with head injuries after police were called to two violent incidents in north Suffolk last night.
Police were first called to an altercation in Blythburgh involving two men at 6pm, and four hours later in nearby Holton, officers attended another fight between a group of people.
You may also want to watch:
One person suffered stab wounds and another was taken to hospital with head injuries.
It is not yet known how serious the injuries are.
The incidents are being linked by Suffolk police.
Officers currently remain at Orchard Valley, Holton, this morning and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.