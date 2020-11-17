E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Person stabbed after two fights in north Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 17 November 2020

One person has been stabbed after two incidents in Blythburgh and Holton Picture: ARCHANT

One person was stabbed and another has been taken to hospital with head injuries after police were called to two violent incidents in north Suffolk last night.

Police were first called to an altercation in Blythburgh involving two men at 6pm, and four hours later in nearby Holton, officers attended another fight between a group of people.

One person suffered stab wounds and another was taken to hospital with head injuries.

It is not yet known how serious the injuries are.

The incidents are being linked by Suffolk police.

Officers currently remain at Orchard Valley, Holton, this morning and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.

