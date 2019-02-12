Sunny

Breaking News

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

PUBLISHED: 14:27 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 25 February 2019

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Paramedics, police and an air ambulance crew rushed to Clacton railway station this afternoon following reports a man had suffered a stab wound.

Officers have blocked off an area near the station entrance, just off Skelmersdale Road, and several police cars and ambulances have been seen nearby.

Representatives for British Transport Police said they were called to a serious assault at the station at around 1pm.

A man has since been taken to hospital, and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.13pm with reports of a patient with a stab wound in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton.

“We sent one ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance response car.

“One person was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Essex Police were also called to the scene, at around 12.45pm.

The station remains open, a Greater Anglia spokesman said, and passengers are currently able to access it via a side door.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 222 of February 25.”

