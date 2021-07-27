News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:13 PM July 27, 2021   
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car - Credit: Matthew Usher

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Southwold. 

Police were called just after 3pm today following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Range Rover Evoque in Market Place. 

Road closures are in place while emergency services attend the scene. 

Fire and ambulance crews are also in attendance. 

The pedestrian has been taken to James Paget Hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this stage. 

