Person trapped after three vehicle crash on Suffolk road
PUBLISHED: 18:26 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 06 November 2019
A person has been trapped in a car after a three vehicle collision on a road near Lavenham.
Suffolk police were called to Melford Road at around 5.30pm to reports that three vehicles had collided.
On arrival they found that one person was trapped in a car and asked the fire service to assist.
Three fire crews are on the scene, two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford and they are assisting to remove the person from the car.
It is understood that one person involved in the crash is complaining of back pain however the extent of the injuries are not known.
It is also understood that the road is not blocked by the vehicles.
