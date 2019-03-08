E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Person trapped after three vehicle crash on Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 18:26 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 06 November 2019

A person is trapped after a three vehicle crash on Melford Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A person is trapped after a three vehicle crash on Melford Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A person has been trapped in a car after a three vehicle collision on a road near Lavenham.

Suffolk police were called to Melford Road at around 5.30pm to reports that three vehicles had collided.

On arrival they found that one person was trapped in a car and asked the fire service to assist.

Three fire crews are on the scene, two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford and they are assisting to remove the person from the car.

It is understood that one person involved in the crash is complaining of back pain however the extent of the injuries are not known.

It is also understood that the road is not blocked by the vehicles.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gas leak sparked by car crash sees neighbours evacuated for three hours

Two fire units attended the scene yesterday afternoon in Bures on Cuckoo Hill when there was a gas leak from a vehicle crashing into a stop cock. Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Westlife tickets to go on pre-sale for huge Colchester show

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Gaming lounge and bar gets green light from planners

Caffeine Lounge boss William Ward outside the Borehamgate site that will be the gaming lounge and cafe bar Picture: WILLIAM WARD

DanceEast premiere explores the role of technology in modern life

Choreographer Alexander Whitley explores the world of information technology in Overflow, the latest premiere to be unveiled at DanceEast to mark the tenth anniversary of the DanceHouse Photo: Tom Andrew

OBITUARY: The visionary who brought year-round tennis to a Suffolk town

Jill and John Reed on their wedding day - January 1, 1955 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists