E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters free person trapped in car following crash

PUBLISHED: 07:48 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 16 May 2020

Firefighters from Clacton were sent to the RTC in Pier Avenue, where a person was trapped in their car. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Firefighters from Clacton were sent to the RTC in Pier Avenue, where a person was trapped in their car. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2018

A person was trapped in their car last night after being involved in a collision in Clacton.

Firefighters were called to the road traffic collision in Pier Avenue at around 6.37pm on Friday, May 15.

On arrival, crews found that two vehicles had collided and a person was trapped in one of the cars.

The two engines sent from Clacton worked to release the person by 7.30pm and stayed to make the scene safe.

The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich-based mobile zoo appeals for donations to survive coronavirus crisis

Kimmy's Mobile Petting Zoo in action before the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GARY DONNISON

‘Exciting renovation opportunity’ overlooking the River Orwell hits the market

It is located just up the hill from the famous Butt & Oyster pub. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Firefighters free person trapped in car following crash

Firefighters from Clacton were sent to the RTC in Pier Avenue, where a person was trapped in their car. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Will you be able to find a public toilet if you go out for exercise at the weekend?

The Abbey Gardens toilets in Bury St Edmunds have stayed open throughout the lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24