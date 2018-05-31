Firefighters free person trapped in car following crash

Firefighters from Clacton were sent to the RTC in Pier Avenue, where a person was trapped in their car. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2018

A person was trapped in their car last night after being involved in a collision in Clacton.

Firefighters were called to the road traffic collision in Pier Avenue at around 6.37pm on Friday, May 15.

On arrival, crews found that two vehicles had collided and a person was trapped in one of the cars.

The two engines sent from Clacton worked to release the person by 7.30pm and stayed to make the scene safe.

The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.