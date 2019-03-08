Suffolk and Essex MPs react to Theresa May’s latest Brexit defeat

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement was voted down Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have spoken of their frustration after Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement was defeated in Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s proposed deal was defeated by 58 votes as MPs voted by 344 to 286 against the deal.

The result of the crunch vote means the UK has missed an EU deadline to secure an extension of the Brexit process and leave with a deal on May 22.

Mrs May now has until April 12 to go back to Brussels with new proposals and seek a longer extension to the negotiation process, or see the UK leave without a deal that day.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a general election unless Mrs May was willing to find an alternative deal.

And Mrs May - who had promised to step down as PM if her deal was approved - appeared to hint this was a possibility, telling MPs: “I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House.”

Conservative MP for South Suffolk James Cartlidge said he was “very disappointed” by the result.

“I think we now all need time to pause and reflect - there’s a temptation in these situations to have a knee jerk reaction,” he said.

Mr Cartlidge said it was difficult to know what the best outcome would be now because there were so many other factors at play.

Giles Watling the Conservative MP for Clacton said: “Our businesses are screaming out for certainty, that certainty has been thrown away.”

But Mr Watling added: “There is not going to be a no deal exit.

“The best outcome would be a renegotiated arrangement with the European Union.”

Conservative MP for Waveney Peter Aldous said a chance had been missed and Brexit was now “out our hands”.

“I think what happened is very disappointing. When it comes down to it we promised we would be leaving on March 29,” said Mr Aldous.

“It is very difficult to predict what happens next. We have now got two more days of indicative votes.

“It is possible we might be able to find a way forward that a majority of people can get behind.

“I really don’t want to be fighting European elections, I don’t want to revoke article 50 or have a long extension.”