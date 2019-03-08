Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk and Essex MPs react to Theresa May’s latest Brexit defeat

PUBLISHED: 20:33 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 29 March 2019

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement was voted down Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement was voted down Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have spoken of their frustration after Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement was defeated in Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s proposed deal was defeated by 58 votes as MPs voted by 344 to 286 against the deal.

The result of the crunch vote means the UK has missed an EU deadline to secure an extension of the Brexit process and leave with a deal on May 22.

Mrs May now has until April 12 to go back to Brussels with new proposals and seek a longer extension to the negotiation process, or see the UK leave without a deal that day.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a general election unless Mrs May was willing to find an alternative deal.

And Mrs May - who had promised to step down as PM if her deal was approved - appeared to hint this was a possibility, telling MPs: “I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House.”

Conservative MP for South Suffolk James Cartlidge said he was “very disappointed” by the result.

“I think we now all need time to pause and reflect - there’s a temptation in these situations to have a knee jerk reaction,” he said.

Mr Cartlidge said it was difficult to know what the best outcome would be now because there were so many other factors at play.

Giles Watling the Conservative MP for Clacton said: “Our businesses are screaming out for certainty, that certainty has been thrown away.”

But Mr Watling added: “There is not going to be a no deal exit.

“The best outcome would be a renegotiated arrangement with the European Union.”

Conservative MP for Waveney Peter Aldous said a chance had been missed and Brexit was now “out our hands”.

“I think what happened is very disappointing. When it comes down to it we promised we would be leaving on March 29,” said Mr Aldous.

“It is very difficult to predict what happens next. We have now got two more days of indicative votes.

“It is possible we might be able to find a way forward that a majority of people can get behind.

“I really don’t want to be fighting European elections, I don’t want to revoke article 50 or have a long extension.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex MPs react to Theresa May’s latest Brexit defeat

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement was voted down Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

‘He makes me so proud’ - Boy, 10, collects hundreds of Easter eggs for young carers

Blake Leonard, 10, from Long Melford, has collected nearly 500 Easter eggs for young carers in Suffolk Picture: LIBBY LEONARD

Man who bought seaside theatre for £1 rules out flats plans

Owner and operator of the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe businessman Ray Anderson

Union’s shot across the bows for lighthouse authority

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists