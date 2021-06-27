Matt Hancock was 'right to resign' over Covid breach affair – Suffolk MP

Published: 1:07 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM June 27, 2021

Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, said West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock had acted "honourably" by stepping aside as health secretary. - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk MP has said Matt Hancock was "right to resign" on Saturday evening from his health secretary job for breaching Covid-19 rules.

Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, said the West Suffolk MP had acted "honourably" by stepping aside a day after the CCTV footage of his affair with Gina Coladangelo was exposed by The Sun at around 1am on Friday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo (left) outside BBC Broadcasting House in London in May. - Credit: PA

Mr Aldous explained that he had received a lot of emails from "upset" constituents who had experiences of following the rules in early May - when Mr Hancock was videoed kissing and groping his adviser.

This was before the rules changed allowing people to hug their loved ones and stay overnight from May 17.

He added Mr Hancock - who has been replaced as health secretary by former chancellor Sajid Javid - has worked hard to combat the difficulties faced during the pandemic over the last 15 months.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid MP is the new health secretary - Credit: PA

Mr Aldous said. "It became very clear that Matt's position had become untenable.

"He will continue to support the government from the backbenches and his constituents.

You may also want to watch:

"He was right to resign."

But stepping down as health secretary, and apologising for his behaviour, might not be enough to keep his West Suffolk seat, The Times has claimed.

There have been reports that West Suffolk Conservatives are so "enraged" by Mr Hancock's conduct that he might be deselected.

However, deputy chair of West Suffolk Conservatives Andy Drummond said he had "no idea" where that came from and refused to comment further on the matter.

West Suffolk Conservatives have so far not released an official statement.

Flowers are left on the doorstep of the north-west London home of Matt Hancock, who has gone to Suffolk while his wife stays in London acccording to PA - Credit: PA

Mr Hancock said on his resignation: "We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time."

It has also been reported that the West Suffolk MP has left his wife Martha Hancock of 12 years for Mrs Coladangelo, who has also resigned as an aide in the health department.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill have all refused to take calls since Saturday.