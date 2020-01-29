Peter Andre coming to Chelmsford Racecourse for Ladies' Day

Peter Andre is coming to Chelmsford Racecourse on June 18 Picture: Can Associates Archant

Peter Andre is performing at one of Essex's most glamorous events this summer.

As well as performing in Chelmsford, fans can catch Andre in Maldon and Ipswich in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD As well as performing in Chelmsford, fans can catch Andre in Maldon and Ipswich in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD

The Mysterious Girl singer will be heading to Chelmsford Racecourse on June 18, entertaining crowds after a full day's racing.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Andre has had UK number ones, platinum-selling albums and millions of records sold worldwide.

As well as Chelmsford, the Australian popstar is performing in Ipswich in the touring stage musical Grease and at the Fantasia summer celebration in Maldon's Promenade Park.

The racecourse will be filled with crowds watching the racing, as well as a carousel and boutique shops before Andre takes to the stage.

For those in the racecourse's gold enclosure there is a dress code of fascinations and hats for women and a 'Best Dressed' competition.