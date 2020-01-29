E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Peter Andre coming to Chelmsford Racecourse for Ladies' Day

PUBLISHED: 13:58 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 29 January 2020

Peter Andre is coming to Chelmsford Racecourse on June 18 Picture: Can Associates

Peter Andre is coming to Chelmsford Racecourse on June 18 Picture: Can Associates

Archant

Peter Andre is performing at one of Essex's most glamorous events this summer.

As well as performing in Chelmsford, fans can catch Andre in Maldon and Ipswich in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTDAs well as performing in Chelmsford, fans can catch Andre in Maldon and Ipswich in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD

The Mysterious Girl singer will be heading to Chelmsford Racecourse on June 18, entertaining crowds after a full day's racing.

You may also want to watch:

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Andre has had UK number ones, platinum-selling albums and millions of records sold worldwide.

As well as Chelmsford, the Australian popstar is performing in Ipswich in the touring stage musical Grease and at the Fantasia summer celebration in Maldon's Promenade Park.

The racecourse will be filled with crowds watching the racing, as well as a carousel and boutique shops before Andre takes to the stage.

For those in the racecourse's gold enclosure there is a dress code of fascinations and hats for women and a 'Best Dressed' competition.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What are the plans for the future of Sudbury town centre?

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Suffolk youngster attends Commons launch of new scheme which steered him towards university

Mildenhall College Academy assistant principal Katie Sanders-Pope with student Tom Canham Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

Taser drawn at man feared to be possessing knife

Police officers drew a Taser at a man in Stowmarket believed to be in possession of a knife Picture: PA

Ipswich northern bypass opponents keep celebrations on ice

Nick Green, co-founder of the Stop the Northern Bypass campaign at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Travellers near Martlesham Aldi move to Park and Ride site

Travellers are understood to be pitched up near the A12 Martlesham Park & Ride roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24