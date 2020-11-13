E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police search for two men who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 13 November 2020

Peter Durman, 35 (left) and Philip Pardoe, 34 (right) have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Peter Durman, 35 (left) and Philip Pardoe, 34 (right) have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are searching for two men who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Peter Durman, 35, and Phillip Pardoe, 34 both failed to present for a roll call at 11pm last night, November 12.

Durman is serving a sentence for robbery and driving while disqualified.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, is of stocky build, has blue eyes and has stubble on his face.

He also has a tattoo of a tiger on his right arm.

Pardoe is serving a sentence for robbery, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, is clean shaven and weighs around 70kg.

He has a scar on his right side of his face.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate both males.

Anyone who has seen either inmate or knows of their whereabouts should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD number 448 of November, 12, 2020 for Durman and CAD number 449 of November, 12, 2020 for Pardoe.

