New Year's Day robber 'held knife to man's throat' near Aldi store

Peter Learmonth, 30, of Campion Road in Nayland, was given a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A robber who held a knife to the throat of his victim received a five-year jail sentence.

Peter Learmonth, 30, of Campion Road in Nayland, and Collette Bisseker, 40, formerly of Bures Road, Little Cornard, approached their victims as they were driving out of the Aldi car park in Magdalen Street, Colchester, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The pair asked the man and woman in the car if they were there to buy drugs.

When they said no, Learmonth demanded money and reached through the driver's window to remove the keys from the ignition.

The ordeal escalated when Learmonth held a knife to the 33-year-old man's throat and Bisseker also started demanding money.

Getting into the car, Bisseker starting punching the 27-year-old woman, who tried to call 999 on her mobile phone.

Bisseker took the phone from her and the victim managed to get out and run to passers-by for help.

Learmonth and Bisseker fled the scene but were arrested five days later in Bures Road, Little Cornard.

Both Learmonth and Bissiker were charged with robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery, but denied the charges when they appeared at court.

They denied the charges but were found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, July 1. They were sentenced on July 2.

Learmonth was jailed for five years, ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and given a five-year restraining order.

Bisseker was given a two-year jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and undergo drug rehabilitation.

Police urge anyone concerned that someone is carrying a knife to call 999 immediately.

Non-emergency calls can be made on 101 or alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org