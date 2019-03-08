Sunshine and Showers

Assault charges dropped after witnesses ‘reluctant’ to give evidence

PUBLISHED: 11:46 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 18 March 2019

Two Essex men accused of assault have had the case against them dropped.

Before Ipswich Crown Court were Peter McGauley, 31, of Pertwees Court, Colchester, and Anthony Coupland, 26, of Mumford Road, West Bergholt.

They had both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mark Pettican causing him actual bodily harm on September 3 last year.

McGauley also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Leanne Connors by beating and threatening to damage windows belonging to Tracey Queen on the same date.

Coupland also denied driving while disqualified.

The trial of the two men was due to start at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, March 18.

However, Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said the two sides in the case were closely entwined and witnesses in the case were reluctant to attend to give evidence.

He said that after careful consideration the prosecution had decided to offer no evidence against the two men on all charges and Judge David Goodin entered not guilty verdicts on all charges.

