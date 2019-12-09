Suffolk star dropped from Crufts commentary team

Peter Purves with his dog Woody Archant

Suffolk television presenter Peter Purves has been dropped as a commentator from Channel 4's coverage of the Crufts dog show.

The former Blue Peter host and Doctor Who star, who lives near Saxmundham, said he was "shocked" and "hurt" after being told the broadcaster was "refreshing" its line-up.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, the 80-year-old said: "I got a phone call saying 'There is no easy way to say this but actually you're surplus to requirements, we don't need you'.

"I was stunned actually, there hadn't been a hint about it, not a hint last year at the show. This would be my 42nd year at the show. I just feel it's part of my life, so I was very shocked, I was very hurt."

When Mr Purves was asked if he thought "refreshing" was another way of saying he was too old, he said: "I believe the diktat from Channel 4 was we want a younger presentation team. I know that was said."

Mr Purves, who has served as a presenter and commentator for the dog show for 41 years said he has been invited to be a paid guest contributor.

But he added: "The point was I'm not part of the commentary team and the executive producer has invited me to be a guest contributor on two of the programmes on the Saturday and Sunday.

"I'm going to be at the show because I'm gong to be presenting the award so it's no skin off their nose so they can do something very nice for me.

"I feel it was just a bit of a sop and it was perhaps to soften the blow and it didn't."

He added: "It's been part of our lives. It's a four-day job but at my age there isn't a lot of television work for people my age.

"I did ask for the reasons to be in writing. I got them. There wasn't a reason, it was just 'We are always refreshing the show, sorry, one in, one out."

A spokesman for Sunset+Vine, the production company that makes Crufts for Channel 4, said: "Peter has been a much loved part of the Crufts team and we're delighted he will continue to be part of our coverage and join us on-screen at the weekend of Crufts, the culmination and most watched part of the four-day event."