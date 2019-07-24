Suffolk man accused of operating cannabis factory and laundering money

A Suffolk man has been accused of operating a cannabis factory from an address near Bury St Edmunds.

Peter Usher appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday, charged with producing a class B drug, money laundering and diverting electricity from the main power supply.

The 62-year-old was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory by neighbourhood response team officers at an address in Tuddenham on May 14, 2018.

Usher, of The Green, Tuddenham, was released on bail and later charged with producing a quantity of cannabis; concealing cash payments by means of false business accounting between December 2012 and May 2018, and dishonestly causing to be wasted, or diverting a quantity of electricity.

He was released on unconditional bail until a plea and case management hearing on August 20 at Ipswich Crown Court.