Suffolk darts hero Peter 'Snakebite' Wright hailed after world title win

Peter Wright celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy during day sixteen of the William Hill World Championships. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire. PA Wire

Colourful Suffolk darts world champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright has been hailed by his community.

He clinched his first PDC World Championship by beating Dutchman Michal van Gerwen 7-3 at the Alexandra Palace in London, scooping a £500,000 first prize.

Success would have tasted even sweeter for the Mendham resident - renowned for his multi-colour mohawk haircut and flamboyant clothing at the oche - as he had previously lost 10 of his 11 major finals.

Peter won three successive sets to leave his illustrious opponent - one of the game's most successful players - floundering before eventually clinching the match on his third attempt at double 10.

The 49-year-old Scotsman, who was brought up in Suffolk is now being hailed a hero in his local community.

Suffolk Darts Organisation committee member Jason Stalker said: "On behalf of Suffolk Darts I would like to express our congratulations to Peter on becoming world champion.

"Peter represented Suffolk with some distinction in the mid 1990s and still has many friends within our county structure.

"His success is a perfect demonstration of how hard work, perseverance and dedication, mixed with more than a little talent of course, can get you to the top - a shining example to the many talented youngsters we have coming through in the game in Suffolk at the moment."

Peter's local parish chairman Denis Pye also sang the player's praises.

"We are absolutely delighted for him," he said.

"We see him around the village from time to time when he is here.

"He has a great following from the village, we have residents who follow him all around the country to support him so we are all very pleased for him.

"I know that he has lost to the same player before so it is great for him to roll him over. It is the pinnacle of his career."

Peter is known as Snakebite after his favourite tipple - half a pint of lager and a half of cider - and often has a snake painted on the side of his head for matches.

He was born in Scotland but raised in England and before becoming a professional darts player was a tyre fitter.

His signature Mohawk haircut changes colour each tournament and is styled by his hairdresser wife Joanne.