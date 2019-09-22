More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for 'Simon's Law'

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

More than 25,000 people have signed a petition started by a Suffolk family calling for violent offenders to pay towards the cost of care for their victims.

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The family of football fan Simon Dobbin, who was left brain damaged following a brutal attack by hooligans after a match, are campaiging for a change in the law.

Mr Dobbin, 47, from Mildenhall, was set upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United in March 2015.

He was left fighting for his life in intensive care after a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

Mr Dobbin cannot walk or talk as a result of the attack, which lasted 90 seconds and saw him stamped on.

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A total of 12 men were jailed for the assault, and they were described by police as acting like "a pack of animals". Most have now been released.

Mr Dobbin's wife, Nicole, is now calling for "Simon's Law" to be introduced, which would see people convicted of violent disorder pay lifelong payments to the NHS. The law would also increase sentencing powers in such cases.

Nearly 26,000 people have now signed the Change.org petition.

DIY SOS visited Mr Dobbin's home in November 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN DIY SOS visited Mr Dobbin's home in November 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mrs Dobbin said: "12 men were charged and sentenced to prison for a violent public disorder, this sentence carries a maximum time of five years.

"But Simon has a life sentence. How can someone be clinically dead for seven minutes and this be a violent public disorder?

"The law needs to changed around these cases, and a higher sentence given.

"Simon's Law will support any individual, and our emergency services who are also on the receiving end of these crimes."

Emily (left) and Nicola Dobbin Picture: GREGG BROWN Emily (left) and Nicola Dobbin Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mr Dobbin's home was the subject of a BBC renovation television programme, which was shown in January this year.

Nick Knowles and BBC's DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited Mildenhall in 2017 to help make improvements to Mr Dobbin's house, which was no longer fit for his needs.

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and offer their services and more than 100 took part in the renovation, which took place from November 14-23 in 2017.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.