Cash stolen in petrol station knife-point robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:47 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 02 April 2020

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

A petrol station in Stowmarket was held up at knifepoint, the latest in a spate of armed robberies in Suffolk in the last 10 days.

A quantity of beer and wine was stolen from an Esso garage in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, and police want to identify these men. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEA quantity of beer and wine was stolen from an Esso garage in Combs Ford, Stowmarket, and police want to identify these men. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The robbery took place around 6am today, Thursday April 2, in the Hursts shop of the Esso service station in Combs Ford.

Police incident tape and traffic cones could be seen sealing off the forecourt to vehicles this morning as well as over the door to the shop.

Suffolk police said a man had approached the counter of the shop and pointed a knife at a member of staff.

He demanded they empty the till and an amount of cash was handed over to the offender.

He then left and walked off onto Ipswich Road towards Stowmarket town centre.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 6ft, of slim build and with blue eyes.

He wore a red baseball cap, a bandana, a grey hooded top and was carrying a backpack.

Teenager hurt in Ipswich knife-point robbery, fifth to hit Suffolk in 10 days

The incident is the second there in a week. On Tuesday March 24, three men entered the shop at 8.30pm and took a selection of beer and wine before leaving without paying.

Police have now issued CCTV footage of the men in an attempt to identify them.

MORE: Fifth knifepoint robbery in 10 days

Detective Inspector Matt Adams of Suffolk Constabulary said: “Unfortunately there have now been a number of similar robberies to this one over the past 10 days across the county and we understand this will be causing concern for employees and business owners alike.

“I would like to reassure all those people affected that we are working extremely hard to detect who is responsible for these offences, with our teams gathering forensic evidence and pursuing a number of leads which have resulted in us making several arrests.

“Officers are actively patrolling throughout communities in Suffolk, and we are determined to do everything we can to protect the public, key workers and businesses.”

Anyone with information about the Combs Ford robbery or who may have seen the man in the area between 5.30am and 6.30am this morning, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 19241/20.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

