New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size.

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT Archant

A new housing application could see over 100 new homes in an east Suffolk village, more than doubling it in size.

A view of how the new site could look in Pettistree Picture: HOPKINS HOMES A view of how the new site could look in Pettistree Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

The new site has been proposed by developers Hopkins Homes for land between High Street and Chapel Lane in Pettistree.

The development of up to 136 homes would include 129 standard new builds as well as seven self build plots.

The homes themselves would be a mixture of one to four-bedroom properties with 45 houses classed as affordable homes.

A children’s play area, public open space and a circular walking route will also be created.

Hopkins Homes carried out consultation work on a proposed, larger 150 home site last February.

However, the site proved controversial with some local residents as despite backing onto an existing development in neighbouring Wickham Market, the new homes would still be classed as part of Pettistree.

Census data shows that only 194 people live in the village, meaning the new development could see it more than double or triple in size.

One of those concerned by the project is Pettistree Parish Chairman, Jeff Hallett.

“There could be about 450 people in the development,” said Mr Hallett.

“There’s no way Pettistree amenities can cope with that.

“There will be an increase in traffic going through Wickham Market.”

However, Hopkins Homes believes that the new properties will enhance the local area.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “We are very pleased to submit our plans to create a high-quality collection of houses including one in three dwellings as affordable homes on land allocated for housing between Pettistree and Wickham Market.

“Our plans developed in consultation with the local community and statutory authorities will form a natural and complementary extension to the existing settlement of Wickham Market.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes to tackle the chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally.

“As with all our plans, the proposed development would respect the character and amenities of the natural, built and historic development of the surrounding area.”

