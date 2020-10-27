Village self-storage site plans approved despite parish council fears

A Leiston self storage firm is to expand into Pettistree after securing planning permission for a new site.

East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee unanimously approved plans to site 10 shipping containers for Sizewell Self Storage Ltd next to the nursery in Main Road, Pettistree.

According to the developers, there are large waiting lists for the Leiston facility with no room to expand.

Pettistree Paris Council objected to the scheme fearing that it would set a precedent for future expansion there, with parish council chairman Jeffrey Hallett calling it an “unsightly intrusion” and future applications for more storage containers would be “hard to resist”.

But the council confirmed any future expansion would need a separate planning application.

The plans were unanimously approved but with the condition that storage containers would not be stacked.

Agent for the developers Martin Price said: “I am aware and fully understand the concerns expressed by the parish council and two local residents but I don’t believe that the proposal will cause any significant harm to the residential amenity or to the appearance of the area.”