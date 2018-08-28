Pharmacist who stole drugs awaits sentence

The Stowhealth building in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket.

An Ipswich pharmacist who stole medication worth more than £4,000 while working at Stowmarket health centre will be sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday via a prison video link was 56-year-old Joseph Achina, of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich, who was chief pharmacist at the Boots pharmacy at the centre in Violet Hill Road.

He has admitted stealing medication belonging to Boots Pharmacy between October 31 2016 and June 10 2017 and a bail offence.

The court heard that some of the stolen items were unwanted drugs which had no value as they would have been destroyed by Boots.

Stolen drugs were found at Achina’s home and the total value of medication stolen by him was around £4,000.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned Achina’s sentence until November 16.