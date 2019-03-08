Find out which pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend

Opening times for Suffolk and Essex pharmacies over Easter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Opening hours of chemists will be altered over the bank holiday weekend so make sure you are aware of when your local will be open with our guide.

Check out our guide to see when your local chemist is open Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK Check out our guide to see when your local chemist is open Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK

Pharmacies can provide health advice so you do not end up calling on A&E simply because your GP surgery is closed.

We have listed below the opening days and times for pharmacies across Suffolk and Essex.

The list includes Good Friday, April 19, Easter Sunday, April 21 and Bank Holiday Monday, April 22.

If you need medical help over the three dates and your pharmacy isn’t open, help is still available.

If it is not an emergency the NHS 111 is open 24/7 for advice and they can direct you to the most appropriate service.

However, in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life, always call 999.

