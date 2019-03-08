Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Find out which pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:36 12 April 2019

Opening times for Suffolk and Essex pharmacies over Easter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opening times for Suffolk and Essex pharmacies over Easter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Opening hours of chemists will be altered over the bank holiday weekend so make sure you are aware of when your local will be open with our guide.

Check out our guide to see when your local chemist is open Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UKCheck out our guide to see when your local chemist is open Picture: IAN WILSON/BOOTS UK

Pharmacies can provide health advice so you do not end up calling on A&E simply because your GP surgery is closed.

We have listed below the opening days and times for pharmacies across Suffolk and Essex.

The list includes Good Friday, April 19, Easter Sunday, April 21 and Bank Holiday Monday, April 22.

If you need medical help over the three dates and your pharmacy isn’t open, help is still available.

If it is not an emergency the NHS 111 is open 24/7 for advice and they can direct you to the most appropriate service.

However, in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life, always call 999.

Don’t miss: Find out where you can see spring lambs in Suffolk

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

‘I had visions of police breaking down my door’: Warning after scam call

A Lowestoft woman was targeted by scammers claiming to be from HMRC. PHOTO: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Find out which pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend

Opening times for Suffolk and Essex pharmacies over Easter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tales from the rails: my life as a commuter

The Secret Commuter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists