Will your local pharmacy be open over the August bank holiday?
PUBLISHED: 12:35 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 23 August 2019
Archant
If you need a pharmacy on bank holiday Monday, August 26, check our guide to see which shops in your area will be open.
GPs in Suffolk and north Essex are urging people to make sure they have enough medicines ahead of the bank holiday.
You can also contact NHS 111 by phone and online for non-emergency medical help and advice 24 hours a day. However, you should always call 999 in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life.
Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street - 10am-3pm.
Beccles
Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market - 10am-4pm.
Tesco, George Westwood Way - 9am-6pm).
Braintree
Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane - 10am-4pm).
Brandon
Boots, 1 Bury Road - 11am-3pm).
Bury St Edmunds
Asda, Western Way - 9am-6pm.
Boots, 11-13 Cornhill - 9am-5pm.
Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way - 9am-5pm.
Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange - noon-4pm.
Chelmsford
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, 2 White Hart Lane - 7am-11pm.
Morrisons, Copperfield Road - 10am-4pm.
Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road - noon-4pm.
Tesco, Princes Road - noon-4pm.
Clacton on Sea
Boots, 54-62 Pier Ave - 10am-4pm.
Prescription 2 You Healthcare, Pier Avenue - 10am-4pm.
Colchester
Asda, Petrolea Close - 9am-6pm.
Boots, 2-4 Plume Avenue - 11am-3pm.
Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk - 10.30am-4.30pm.
Tesco, Highwoods Square - noon-4pm.
Felixstowe
Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road -10am-4pm.
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue - 10am-4pm.
Frinton
Boots, Connaught Avenue - 10am-3pm.
Hadleigh
Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place - 10am-noon.
Great Notley
Tesco, 1 The Square - noon-4pm.
Halstead
Boots, 69-71 High St - 10am-4pm.
Haverhill
Boots, 15 High St - 10am-4pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road - 9am-5pm.
Tesco, Cangle Road - noon-4pm.
Ipswich
Asda, Goddard Road - 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm.
Boots, 5 Tavern Street - 10am-5pm.
Morrison's, Sproughton Road - 9am-5pm.
Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road - 9am-5pm.
Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road - 9am-5pm.
Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Rd - noon-4pm.
Kesgrave
Tesco, Ropes Drive - noon-4pm.
Lowestoft
Asda, Horn Hill - 9am-6pm.
Boots, 76A London Road North - 10am-4pm.
Martlesham Heath
Tesco, Anson Road - noon-4pm.
Newmarket
Boots, 82 High Street - 10am-4pm.
Tesco, Fordham Road - noon-4pm.
Southwold
Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street - 10am-4pm.
Stanway, Colchester
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, 1 Western Approach - 8am-9pm.
Stowmarket
Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way - 9am-6pm.
Tesco, Cedars Link Road - noon-4pm.
Sudbury
Boots, 12-14 Market Hill - 10am-4pm.
Tesco, Springlands Way - 9am-6pm.
West Mersea
Boots, 37 Barfield Road - 10am-4pm.
Woodbridge
Boots, 58 Thoroughfare (B/H Mon 10am-4pm.