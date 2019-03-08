Will your local pharmacy be open over the August bank holiday?

If you need a pharmacy on bank holiday Monday, August 26, check our guide to see which shops in your area will be open.

GPs in Suffolk and north Essex are urging people to make sure they have enough medicines ahead of the bank holiday.

You can also contact NHS 111 by phone and online for non-emergency medical help and advice 24 hours a day. However, you should always call 999 in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life.

Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street - 10am-3pm.

Beccles

Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market - 10am-4pm.

Tesco, George Westwood Way - 9am-6pm).

Braintree

Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane - 10am-4pm).

Brandon

Boots, 1 Bury Road - 11am-3pm).

Bury St Edmunds

Asda, Western Way - 9am-6pm.

Boots, 11-13 Cornhill - 9am-5pm.

Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way - 9am-5pm.

Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange - noon-4pm.

Chelmsford

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, 2 White Hart Lane - 7am-11pm.

Morrisons, Copperfield Road - 10am-4pm.

Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road - noon-4pm.

Tesco, Princes Road - noon-4pm.

Clacton on Sea

Boots, 54-62 Pier Ave - 10am-4pm.

Prescription 2 You Healthcare, Pier Avenue - 10am-4pm.

Colchester

Asda, Petrolea Close - 9am-6pm.

Boots, 2-4 Plume Avenue - 11am-3pm.

Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk - 10.30am-4.30pm.

Tesco, Highwoods Square - noon-4pm.

Felixstowe

Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road -10am-4pm.

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue - 10am-4pm.

Frinton

Boots, Connaught Avenue - 10am-3pm.

Hadleigh

Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place - 10am-noon.

Great Notley

Tesco, 1 The Square - noon-4pm.

Halstead

Boots, 69-71 High St - 10am-4pm.

Haverhill

Boots, 15 High St - 10am-4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road - 9am-5pm.

Tesco, Cangle Road - noon-4pm.

Ipswich

Asda, Goddard Road - 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm.

Boots, 5 Tavern Street - 10am-5pm.

Morrison's, Sproughton Road - 9am-5pm.

Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road - 9am-5pm.

Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road - 9am-5pm.

Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Rd - noon-4pm.

Kesgrave

Tesco, Ropes Drive - noon-4pm.

Lowestoft

Asda, Horn Hill - 9am-6pm.

Boots, 76A London Road North - 10am-4pm.

Martlesham Heath

Tesco, Anson Road - noon-4pm.

Newmarket

Boots, 82 High Street - 10am-4pm.

Tesco, Fordham Road - noon-4pm.

Southwold

Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street - 10am-4pm.

Stanway, Colchester

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, 1 Western Approach - 8am-9pm.

Stowmarket

Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way - 9am-6pm.

Tesco, Cedars Link Road - noon-4pm.

Sudbury

Boots, 12-14 Market Hill - 10am-4pm.

Tesco, Springlands Way - 9am-6pm.

West Mersea

Boots, 37 Barfield Road - 10am-4pm.

Woodbridge

Boots, 58 Thoroughfare (B/H Mon 10am-4pm.