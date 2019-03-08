E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dad who binged to stop his cigarette cravings sheds four stone in 10 weeks

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 October 2019

Phil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Phil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A father has turned his health and life around after a freak heart attack saw him swap his bad habit of cigarettes for sweet treats.

Phil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPhil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Phil Peck, 54, from Melton, had been a heavy-smoker since being a teenager and had always struggled with his weight.

But it wasn't until two years ago when he suffered from a heart attack that he decided to give up smoking for good - but sadly this came at a cost.

The 54-year-old, who works for GMA warehousing and transport company, says he immediately piled on the pounds after swapping his craving of cigarettes for sweet treats - weighing 26 stone at his heaviest.

The Melton man, who now lives in Levington, says he "turned to food out of habit" after years of "having a cigarette in his hand".

Phil Peck used to find everyday tasks a challenge at 26 stone. Picture: PHIL PECKPhil Peck used to find everyday tasks a challenge at 26 stone. Picture: PHIL PECK

He said: "I have a really sweet tooth and I just liked to keep my hands busy to avoid turning to cigarettes."

Before losing the weight, Phil's biggest problems were eating out, having takeaways and fast food and having a love for sugary treats.

Phil and his wife Jo joined Slimming World in August this year - and already Phil has got down to 21st 11lbs and is well on the way to his initial target weight of 19 stone.

"I knew I had to make a lifestyle change after struggling with everyday tasks," admits Phil, who enjoys fishing, drag-racing, and riding motorbikes in his free time.

Phil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPhil Peck at the fishing lakes near Brightwell Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I'd been on a few diets and nothing was working, but Slimming World means I don't have to cut out any food in particular - it's all about moderation."

Phil has been eating Slimming World's frozen meals from Iceland as they are "convenient" and fit in with his working hours.

He and his wife Jo have also joined a gym together and at a recent checkup, Phil's heart was considered healthy.

"It's so easy to keep putting the weight on, but I knew I needed to make a change and I'm so glad that I did," he added.

Phil Peck has lost over four stone by following the Slimming World plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPhil Peck has lost over four stone by following the Slimming World plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Phil attends Sarah Pearson's Swimming World group at Martlesham Heath every Tuesday and says "it has changed his life".

"My wife and I really look forward to the groups, it's really sociable and everyone is so supportive," said Phil.

"It's been a complete change of lifestyle."

