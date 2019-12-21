Violent Suffolk criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A violent criminal - once banned indefinitely from a town centre - has been returned to jail following a stand-off with police.

Philip Day was subject to strict supervision when he used threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Poplar Road, Sudbury, at about 11.20pm on December 16.

At the time, the 35-year-old had been on police bail for using threatening, abusive or insulting words in Sandringham Court at about 2.20pm on November 5.

Day, of Poplar Road, had convictions for 167 offences before appearing before magistrates on December 18 to admit both offences and breaching the terms of post-sentence supervision following his release from a two-month prison term in March.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said police were twice called in relation to domestic incidents.

On November 5, Day shouted, swore and acted in a "highly abusive manner" towards police in front of onlookers, she said.

On December 16, she said Day shouted and swore through a window at officers.

"He told officers he would open the door and 'nut' them," she said.

"He asked if they knew what ammonia did. When an officer said yes, he replied 'good luck'.

"The officer backed away and continued to talk to him through an open kitchen window.

"He then said 'any of you that come in will leave on a stretcher'."

Police eventually gained entry after drawing a Taser.

Day was among 1,331 offenders in the country subject to level two multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) last year.

In June 2007, he was banned from Southend town centre.

Matthew Bone, mitigating, asked magistrates to consider guidance on socially excluded defendants with a lack of personal autonomy, which could be exacerbated by jail sentences.

"He may well be the author of his personal circumstances, but says he is trying to stop offending," said Mr Bone.

"It's right to say he behaved very badly, but no violence was actually used, which is a relief.

"There was no ammonia at the address. He was trying to explain what it felt like to have been sprayed with CS gas in the past.

"He showed police there was nothing in his hands, which diminished their fears.

"These were appalling words, said, in essence, because he was frightened, confused and angry."

Day was jailed for eight weeks.