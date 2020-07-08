Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes have been paid to legendary Ipswich Town patron and former director Philip Hope-Cobbold following his death.

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has also paid tribute to the former director Picture: ARCHANT Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has also paid tribute to the former director Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Hope-Cobbold’s death was confirmed by the club in a statement on Wednesday night, July 8. He was 76.

A prominent member of the Cobbold family – synonymous with the club since its formation in 1878 – Mr Hope-Cobbold served as a director of the club from 1995 until it was taken over by Marcus Evans in 2007, and continued as a patron until his death.

Born in 1943, Mr Hope-Cobbold, who lived at Grade-I listed Glemham Hall, attended his first match at Portman Road in 1950 alongside his uncle John Cobbold, himself then a director.

He continued to attend games throughout his life becoming a popular face in the stands while hosting an annual pre-season barbecue at his home for players, staff and supporters until 2013.

Philip Hope-Cobbold at his home, Glemham Hall, where he once held annual pre-season barbecues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Philip Hope-Cobbold at his home, Glemham Hall, where he once held annual pre-season barbecues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Away from football, he rose to the rank of major during a distinguished 30-year military career with the 13th/18th Royal Hussars until 1992, serving in Germany, Malaysia, Northern Ireland, Canada and Oman.

He was also appointed High Sheriff of Suffolk in 2005.

Grandson of Ivan Cobbold, who helped pave the way for Town’s transition from an amateur club to one of the best teams in Europe, he also enjoyed playing squash, rugby, cricket and tennis.

Announcing his death, a club statement said: “Ipswich Town Football Club is saddened to announce that Philip Hope-Cobbold passed away this afternoon.

“All at Ipswich Town send deepest condolences to Philip’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.”

The club’s words were echoed by former player and manager Jim Magilton, who said he will be forever remembered as a “class act”.

He said in a tweet: “[He was a] wonderful man and fantastic supporter of the club.

“He was a class act and wrote a lovely letter to me when I left the club. Always loved a bit of craic and I will miss him.”

Tributes have also flooded in from fans, with one adding he was a passionate Ipswich man “through and through”.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.