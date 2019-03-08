Jailed: Burglar caught red-handed with jewellery in pockets

Nicholas Jewellers, in Colchester's High Street, was the scene of a bungled burglary on July 14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A burglar caught red-handed with pockets full of jewellery will spend six months behind bars.

Early on Sunday, July 14, police were called after CCTV operators spotted a break-in in Nicholas Jewellers in High Street, Colchester.

When officers got to the scene they found 48-year-old Phillip Spicer inside, caught with his hand inside a jewellery cabinet. Jewellery boxes were found scattered on the floor.

He was arrested and taken into custody. While at the police station, officers found £270 worth of jewellery in his pockets.

Spicer, who lives in Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, pleaded guilty to burglary at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 15.

He was jailed for six months for the burglary and for committing the offence while subject of a community order.

Councillor Michael Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: "CCTV is one of the many ways we tackle issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

"Not only does CCTV make people feel safe, the cameras act as a deterrent and the footage captured can be critical to prosecutions.

"In this instance, our CCTV operators spotted the break-in at the jewellers, alerted the police, who were able to respond and arrest the subject.

"Through this strong partnership with Essex Police and other partners, we want to create a Better Colchester that promises a safer and crime-free town centre that people can enjoy."

District commander Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: "This was a great example of partners working together in Colchester to keep the town safe and bring criminals to justice."