Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jailed: Burglar caught red-handed with jewellery in pockets

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 July 2019

Nicholas Jewellers, in Colchester's High Street, was the scene of a bungled burglary on July 14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nicholas Jewellers, in Colchester's High Street, was the scene of a bungled burglary on July 14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A burglar caught red-handed with pockets full of jewellery will spend six months behind bars.

Early on Sunday, July 14, police were called after CCTV operators spotted a break-in in Nicholas Jewellers in High Street, Colchester.

When officers got to the scene they found 48-year-old Phillip Spicer inside, caught with his hand inside a jewellery cabinet. Jewellery boxes were found scattered on the floor.

He was arrested and taken into custody. While at the police station, officers found £270 worth of jewellery in his pockets.

Spicer, who lives in Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, pleaded guilty to burglary at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 15.

He was jailed for six months for the burglary and for committing the offence while subject of a community order.

Councillor Michael Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: "CCTV is one of the many ways we tackle issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

"Not only does CCTV make people feel safe, the cameras act as a deterrent and the footage captured can be critical to prosecutions.

"In this instance, our CCTV operators spotted the break-in at the jewellers, alerted the police, who were able to respond and arrest the subject.

"Through this strong partnership with Essex Police and other partners, we want to create a Better Colchester that promises a safer and crime-free town centre that people can enjoy."

District commander Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: "This was a great example of partners working together in Colchester to keep the town safe and bring criminals to justice."

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic images of chalet fire released

The fire in Norman Way, St Osyth, was started by a bonfire that grew out of control Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Road, rail and sea to be used for Sizewell C materials – and bypass could be temporary measure

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

How Suffolk Dog Day cash helps thousands across the county

Suffolk Dog Day returns to Helmingham Hall on Sunday, July 28 Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Kings of Anglia podcast: A bizarre day at Town’s German training camp, transfer rumours and Bishop injury latest

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood got off the mark during the Blues' trip to Germany.

Jailed: Burglar caught red-handed with jewellery in pockets

Nicholas Jewellers, in Colchester's High Street, was the scene of a bungled burglary on July 14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists