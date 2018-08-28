Man robbed at gun-point

A man was robbed at gun point near Clacton Leisure Centre

A man was robbed of his phone, keys and other possessions after he was mugged near a leisure centre.

Two assailants dressed in dark hoodies held-up the man at gun point at around 7.10pm on Tuesday, November 20.

The man was crossing a field near Clacton Leisure Centre at the time, when he was approached and forced to give up his belongings.

They took the victim’s mobile phone, identification and keys.

Thankfully he was unhurt and walked home before calling Essex police.

If you do have any information please call 101.