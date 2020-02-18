Phone line problems dropping 101 calls to Essex Police
PUBLISHED: 09:44 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 18 February 2020
Archant
Essex Police are asking members of the public to use online services to report crime this morning following problems with 101.
The 101 service is used for non-emergency calls but this morning the force said there were issues with their phone lines which meant those calling in were having problems.
"Please be advised there is a BT fault with our 101 phone lines at the moment which is causing some calls to drop out," read a statement on the force's Twitter page.
"Please try and use online contact methods while this fault is fixed."
Non-emergency incidents can be reported on the force's website.