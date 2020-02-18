Phone line problems dropping 101 calls to Essex Police

Essex Police are reporting problems with their 101 service this morning Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Essex Police are asking members of the public to use online services to report crime this morning following problems with 101.

The 101 service is used for non-emergency calls but this morning the force said there were issues with their phone lines which meant those calling in were having problems.

"Please be advised there is a BT fault with our 101 phone lines at the moment which is causing some calls to drop out," read a statement on the force's Twitter page.

"Please try and use online contact methods while this fault is fixed."

Non-emergency incidents can be reported on the force's website.