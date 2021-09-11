News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Phone lines down at West Suffolk Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:04 PM September 11, 2021   
The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital has said its phone lines are down - Credit: Archant

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has apologised to patients after phone line issues meant it could not receive calls.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust posted on social media to direct patients to a temporary phone number while the issue is resolved.

However, the hospital said it is still able to make outbound calls.

The trust said on Facebook: "Unfortunately, we will not be able to transfer calls to wards or take messages to patients. Please only use this temporary number in a genuine emergency.

"Please be patient with us whilst we resolve this issue. Apologies for any inconvenience."

You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk Hospital
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scenes of Lakenheath village. The village sign.

Housing

Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
These animals are looking for their forever homes in Suffolk 

Suffolk Live

Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Karine has received the Michel

Visit Suffolk

The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon