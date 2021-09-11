Phone lines down at West Suffolk Hospital

Published: 2:04 PM September 11, 2021

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has apologised to patients after phone line issues meant it could not receive calls.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust posted on social media to direct patients to a temporary phone number while the issue is resolved.

However, the hospital said it is still able to make outbound calls.

WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL ISSUES WITH PHONE LINES



We're currently unable to receive phone calls into West Suffolk Hospital. Calls out are working as usual.



We have set up a temporary number - 07712 539850 - for public to call the hospital in an emergency pic.twitter.com/Fd8NcCUZB8 — West Suffolk NHS FT 🏳️‍🌈 (@WestSuffolkNHS) September 11, 2021

The trust said on Facebook: "Unfortunately, we will not be able to transfer calls to wards or take messages to patients. Please only use this temporary number in a genuine emergency.

"Please be patient with us whilst we resolve this issue. Apologies for any inconvenience."