Days Gone By - Glorious gardens and beautiful blooms at Chelsea Flower Show over the years

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 May 2020

Paul Hansord, MD of Thompson and Morgan, with Michael Perry, Product Manager, accept the award for Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show in 2012 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Many amazing show gardens have been created at the Chelsea Flower Show over the decades. Today we look back at some of the highlights.

Sir John Mill's daughters Hayley (left) with Juliette launch a rose that is named after him,'Sir John Mill's ' at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2005. Picture: Michael Stephens/PASir John Mill's daughters Hayley (left) with Juliette launch a rose that is named after him,'Sir John Mill's ' at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2005. Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

The show is regularly visited by thousands of people from Suffolk and Essex along with royals and celebrities.

Pupils at Capel St Mary Primary School were awarded a Royal Horticultural Society Silver-Gilt meda in 2011, for the fruits and vegetables they produced for the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Picture: SU ANDERSON/ARCHANTPupils at Capel St Mary Primary School were awarded a Royal Horticultural Society Silver-Gilt meda in 2011, for the fruits and vegetables they produced for the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Picture: SU ANDERSON/ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s event has not been able to go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic, being cancelled along with so many other annual fixtures.

Otley college students Jane Bastow, Anne Raymond and Richard Carter in their cottage garden, Gold medal winner in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTOtley college students Jane Bastow, Anne Raymond and Richard Carter in their cottage garden, Gold medal winner in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

It’s the first time it has been cancelled since the Second World War - but BBC viewers have been able to see highlights of past shows each night this week on TV. And plans are already being made for the show to make a comeback in May 2021.

A beautifully dressed hat is modelled at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTA beautifully dressed hat is modelled at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Each year, the Royal Horticultural Society’s prestigious awards go to a show garden, nurseries, plant growers, artists, designers and horticultural suppliers.

Carol Lammas of Garden Art and Design, Bury St Edmunds, at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2013 Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER/ARCHANTCarol Lammas of Garden Art and Design, Bury St Edmunds, at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2013 Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER/ARCHANT

Our photo gallery features some of those from Suffolk and Essex who have achieved glory at past shows.

Students from Writtle College in Chelmsford preparing plants for their entry in the Students from Writtle College in Chelmsford preparing plants for their entry in the "Edible Gardens" Catagory at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

The region’s success story has continued to blossom from year to year. Notcutts Garden Centres, a national chain based in Woodbridge, has won more than 50 gold medals at RHS Chelsea, and last year hosted a free garden advice and plant clinic at the show to pass on some of its staff’s expertise.

Chelsea Flower Show 2014. Picture: ARCHANTChelsea Flower Show 2014. Picture: ARCHANT

Also in 2019, six plants from Suffolk-based plant specialist Thompson & Morgan made the shortlist of 20 in the running for plant of the year, with Agapanthus Fireworks going on to take third place.

Mike Clare from Potash Nursery, at Bacton Chelsea Flower Show 2014 Picture: GREGG BROWNMike Clare from Potash Nursery, at Bacton Chelsea Flower Show 2014 Picture: GREGG BROWN

This came on top of the company taking both first and third places for its plants in 2018, when its Hydrangea hybrid Runaway Bride - Snow White received the top spot.

Visitors attending the Royal Horticultural Society's annual Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: PA Photo/Michael Walter/TroikaVisitors attending the Royal Horticultural Society's annual Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: PA Photo/Michael Walter/Troika

But it’s not just the professionals and experts who have taken the honours at the show over the years.

Xa Tollemache giving Ringo Starr the lowdown the sculpture in the Merrill Lynch garden which caught his wife, Barbara Bach's eye in 2003 Picture: Victoria HawkinsXa Tollemache giving Ringo Starr the lowdown the sculpture in the Merrill Lynch garden which caught his wife, Barbara Bach's eye in 2003 Picture: Victoria Hawkins

Children have also won prizes, such as the proud young gardeners from Capel St Mary Primary School who won an RHS Silver-Gilt medal in 2011, for the fruits and vegetables they produced for the show. The 11 classes contributed to the school’s kitchen garden.

The Chelsea Flower Show 2013 in full bloom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Chelsea Flower Show 2013 in full bloom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What are your memories of the Chelsea Flower Show? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Suffolk actress Ruthie Henshall at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. Picture:. PA Photo/ Michael StephensSuffolk actress Ruthie Henshall at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. Picture:. PA Photo/ Michael Stephens

Topic Tags:

