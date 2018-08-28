Gallery

See the Orwell Bridge from the air in these drone photos

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe from the air - Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

A drone pilot has been photographing some of Suffolk’s most iconic scenes including the Tide Mill at Woodbridge and Seckford Hall.

This drone picture of Woodbridge shows the Whisstocks development Picture: DAVID MORTIMER This drone picture of Woodbridge shows the Whisstocks development Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

In his day job, qualified drone pilot David Mortimer takes commercial and promotional videos of properties - as well as serving as a councillor and Mayor of Woodbridge.

In his most recent project, commissioned by Melton Local History Society, he has taken images of the town so they can compare them to some taken 40 years ago.

The Tide Mill at Woodbridge can be seen in the centre of this aerial picture Picture: DAVID MORTIMER The Tide Mill at Woodbridge can be seen in the centre of this aerial picture Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The before and after pictures are set to be revealed at a talk Mr Mortimer is giving on February 13.

The talk is called Melton from the air and will be held at Burness Parish Rooms in Melton.

St Mary's Church, Woodbridge is at the heart of this image of the town Picture: DAVID MORTIMER St Mary's Church, Woodbridge is at the heart of this image of the town Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

He said that in light of the recent events at Gatwick airport, he will be discussing the legal responsibilities around drone flying.

He said: “I am going to explain at the talk the law regarding drones and what I had to do to in order to use mine.”

This photo gives a different view of the famous Orwell Bridge, an iconic landmark in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMER This photo gives a different view of the famous Orwell Bridge, an iconic landmark in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

It took Mr Mortimer seven months to complete his drone training and secure a licence, he also had to undergo a two-day assessment before qualifying.

He added: “I have been flying drones for about seven or eight years but I have been doing it commercially for four and a half years.

Seckford Hall stands amidst the Suffolk countryside in this drone image Picture: DAVID MORTIMER Seckford Hall stands amidst the Suffolk countryside in this drone image Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

“My mantra is safety, safety, safety. I think it is daft that a child can go into a shop buy a drone and then go out and use it.

“They can disable all the safety features and just use it. It weighs roughly 2KG and if it falls from 4ft and hits you, it will kill you.

The Suffolk Coastal District Council offices at Melton can be seen in this photo Picture: DAVID MORTIMER The Suffolk Coastal District Council offices at Melton can be seen in this photo Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

“People should be insured to use them too it doesn’t cost a fortune.”

This recent photo shows some of the changes in Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER This recent photo shows some of the changes in Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The riverside at Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER The riverside at Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER