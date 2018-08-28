Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

See the Orwell Bridge from the air in these drone photos

PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 February 2019

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe from the air - Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe from the air - Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

A drone pilot has been photographing some of Suffolk’s most iconic scenes including the Tide Mill at Woodbridge and Seckford Hall.

This drone picture of Woodbridge shows the Whisstocks development Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThis drone picture of Woodbridge shows the Whisstocks development Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

In his day job, qualified drone pilot David Mortimer takes commercial and promotional videos of properties - as well as serving as a councillor and Mayor of Woodbridge.

In his most recent project, commissioned by Melton Local History Society, he has taken images of the town so they can compare them to some taken 40 years ago.

The Tide Mill at Woodbridge can be seen in the centre of this aerial picture Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThe Tide Mill at Woodbridge can be seen in the centre of this aerial picture Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The before and after pictures are set to be revealed at a talk Mr Mortimer is giving on February 13.

The talk is called Melton from the air and will be held at Burness Parish Rooms in Melton.

St Mary's Church, Woodbridge is at the heart of this image of the town Picture: DAVID MORTIMERSt Mary's Church, Woodbridge is at the heart of this image of the town Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

He said that in light of the recent events at Gatwick airport, he will be discussing the legal responsibilities around drone flying.

He said: “I am going to explain at the talk the law regarding drones and what I had to do to in order to use mine.”

This photo gives a different view of the famous Orwell Bridge, an iconic landmark in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThis photo gives a different view of the famous Orwell Bridge, an iconic landmark in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

It took Mr Mortimer seven months to complete his drone training and secure a licence, he also had to undergo a two-day assessment before qualifying.

He added: “I have been flying drones for about seven or eight years but I have been doing it commercially for four and a half years.

Seckford Hall stands amidst the Suffolk countryside in this drone image Picture: DAVID MORTIMERSeckford Hall stands amidst the Suffolk countryside in this drone image Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

“My mantra is safety, safety, safety. I think it is daft that a child can go into a shop buy a drone and then go out and use it.

“They can disable all the safety features and just use it. It weighs roughly 2KG and if it falls from 4ft and hits you, it will kill you.

The Suffolk Coastal District Council offices at Melton can be seen in this photo Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThe Suffolk Coastal District Council offices at Melton can be seen in this photo Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

“People should be insured to use them too it doesn’t cost a fortune.”

This recent photo shows some of the changes in Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThis recent photo shows some of the changes in Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The riverside at Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMERThe riverside at Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Photographer David Mortimer took this photo over Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMERPhotographer David Mortimer took this photo over Melton Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

How a no-deal Brexit could affect you

If no withdrawal agreement is approved by March 29 we will leave with no deal Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Job cuts at insurance company puts just under 70 jobs at risk

Crown House offices in the heart of Ipswich, where LV is based

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Academy trust behind four East Anglian schools ordered to justify six-figure salaries

Lord Agnew has written a letter to academy trusts including Hartismere Family of Schools asking them to justify staff salaries over £100,000. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists