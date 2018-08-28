See the Orwell Bridge from the air in these drone photos
PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 February 2019
A drone pilot has been photographing some of Suffolk’s most iconic scenes including the Tide Mill at Woodbridge and Seckford Hall.
In his day job, qualified drone pilot David Mortimer takes commercial and promotional videos of properties - as well as serving as a councillor and Mayor of Woodbridge.
In his most recent project, commissioned by Melton Local History Society, he has taken images of the town so they can compare them to some taken 40 years ago.
The before and after pictures are set to be revealed at a talk Mr Mortimer is giving on February 13.
The talk is called Melton from the air and will be held at Burness Parish Rooms in Melton.
He said that in light of the recent events at Gatwick airport, he will be discussing the legal responsibilities around drone flying.
He said: “I am going to explain at the talk the law regarding drones and what I had to do to in order to use mine.”
It took Mr Mortimer seven months to complete his drone training and secure a licence, he also had to undergo a two-day assessment before qualifying.
He added: “I have been flying drones for about seven or eight years but I have been doing it commercially for four and a half years.
“My mantra is safety, safety, safety. I think it is daft that a child can go into a shop buy a drone and then go out and use it.
“They can disable all the safety features and just use it. It weighs roughly 2KG and if it falls from 4ft and hits you, it will kill you.
“People should be insured to use them too it doesn’t cost a fortune.”